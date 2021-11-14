A Grantham policeman says he was assaulted twice while on duty last night.

Sergeant Dan McCormack says on one occasion he was forced to use a full can of spray and his taser to deal with a male who was assaulting him.

Sgt McCormack says fortunately he was not injured in the two separate incidents.

Arrests were made for assaulting an emergency worker and public order offences.

Sgt MCormack added in a tweet: "Thankfully officers arrived quickly to help else it would have been a different story."

The response police sergeant, based at Grantham, did not say exactly where the incidents took place. Sgt McCormack has been in the force for 13 years and regularly tweets about his work.