Policewoman injured: Suspect charged in relation to Grantham incident that saw a police officer suffer a fractured skull

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:57, 08 October 2020
 | Updated: 15:39, 08 October 2020

A 36-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving, following an incident which saw a police officer suffer a fractured skull.

Daniel Noddings, of no fixed address, has been charged with dangerous driving causing injury to a police officer.

The incident took place yesterday (Wednesday) in the car park of the Sainsbury’s store on London Road , at around 9.40am.

Police and an ambulance attended the incident in Sainsbury's car park yesterday morning. (42597767)
Noddings has also been charged with possession of a class B drug and a further separate charge of dangerous driving.

He has been remanded into custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

The female police officer sustained head injuries including a fracture to her skull and was taken to hospital. A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "The officer remains in hospital and is said to be making a good recovery."

