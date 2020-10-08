A 36-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving, following an incident which saw a police officer suffer a fractured skull.

Daniel Noddings, of no fixed address, has been charged with dangerous driving causing injury to a police officer.

The incident took place yesterday (Wednesday) in the car park of the Sainsbury’s store on London Road , at around 9.40am.

Police and an ambulance attended the incident in Sainsbury's car park yesterday morning. (42597767)

Noddings has also been charged with possession of a class B drug and a further separate charge of dangerous driving.

He has been remanded into custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

The female police officer sustained head injuries including a fracture to her skull and was taken to hospital. A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "The officer remains in hospital and is said to be making a good recovery."

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal