Policewoman injured: Suspect charged in relation to Grantham incident that saw a police officer suffer a fractured skull
A 36-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving, following an incident which saw a police officer suffer a fractured skull.
Daniel Noddings, of no fixed address, has been charged with dangerous driving causing injury to a police officer.
The incident took place yesterday (Wednesday) in the car park of the Sainsbury’s store on London Road , at around 9.40am.
Noddings has also been charged with possession of a class B drug and a further separate charge of dangerous driving.
He has been remanded into custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court.
The female police officer sustained head injuries including a fracture to her skull and was taken to hospital. A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "The officer remains in hospital and is said to be making a good recovery."