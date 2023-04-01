Labour councillor Lee Steptoe, on South Kesteven District Council, discusses the importance of voting in the upcoming local elections in his latest column. He writes:

As we are now into the pre-election ‘purdah’ period for South Kesteven District Council, I am not allowed to be party political, so I am going to concentrate on being a councillor in general.

Firstly, a reminder that the elections take place across the district on Thursday, May 4 and you will shortly receive a polling card telling you where to go to vote.

Councillor Lee Steptoe, Labour group leader, South Kesteven District Council (61563071)

Secondly, for the first time ever in Britain you will need to produce photo ID to vote with passports, driving licenses and senior citizen bus passes being the most likely means.

If you do not have these please look on the SKDC website for full details of acceptable ID.

You have until April 25 to apply for a free voter authority certificate, provided by the council.

Lastly, voting by post is totally unaffected and you do not need photo ID.

You have until April 18 to register for a postal vote – again see the SKDC website.

It takes less than five minutes to complete.

Turnouts in local elections are poor, ranging from around 20 to 35 per cent, so why bother?

District councils are responsible for the council housing stock, maintaining and building new properties and for collecting council tax.

They also run the district’s leisure centres and other amenities such as the Guildhall Arts Centre.

All planning permissions must go through SKDC, which impacts individuals massively and pubs, clubs and restaurants are licensed by it, as well as local taxi drivers.

SKDC also has a corporate plan and growth plan whose visions are set by the ruling party’s cabinet and administered by the council employees, known as officers.

Politically SKDC has had a leader of the council since 2001, who sets the strategic vision, with a chief executive running staffing.

It is the political vision and strategy of SKDC that is up for grabs in May.

All councillors have casework and that is what I have particularly enjoyed over the last four years.

As I represent a ward that has lots of council properties, it is extremely rewarding to support people who very sadly have issues such as damp, mould, over crowding and general maintenance.

I am typically dealing with several cases per week.

The work of a local councillor is certainly not glamorous, but nor should it be.

If anybody fancies it, you have until Tuesday, April 4 at 4pm to get your nomination papers in.