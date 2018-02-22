Top boss may keep job at South Kesteven

The Chief Executive of South Kesteven District Council has been recommended to be kept on by councillors.

Aidan Rave took the £122,475 a year role on an interim basis last June, but members are being urged to make his appointment permament.

His appointment at the helm of South Kesteven District Council added to the council’s fresh look last year, following a new leadership duo of councillors Matthew Lee and Kelham Cooke, who were elected council leader and deputy leader just a few months before.

Mr Rave took over from Beverly Agass, who had been SKDC chief executive for eight years, but left to become chief executive of South Cambridgeshire District Council.

Next Thursday, a meeting of the full council is recommended to make Mr Rave’s appointment permanent.

A report by Coun Graham Jeal, chairman of its employment committee, said at its January 30 meeting Mr Rave gave an overview of his performance since starting last June against agreed objectives.

The report said: “Committee members expressed confidence in Mr Rave. There was a consensus amoonst members that they wanted to ensure the stability of the organisation. Members were also encouraged by the working relationship that had been built with the political leadership, recognising the healthy challenge that Mr Rave had provided.”

Members also looked at the alternative of extending Mr Rave’s interim contract but “concern was expressed that if the council followed this route, there was a risk that the organisation may lose the incumbent.”

A vote was taken and all members agreed to make Mr Rave’s interim appointment permanent.

The report added: “The proposal to make the interim appointment gives the council surety and consistency of approach in moving forward and the opportunity to continue to build on the progress already made.”