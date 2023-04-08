Readers have had a mixed response to the news that Grantham's library could move to another location – now it's time to have your say in our poll below.

Sources tell the Journal the library could move from its current home on the first floor of the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre to the Savoy cinema complex.

It comes as the lease on the shopping centre unit, which has been home to the library since 1984, is up towards the end of the year.

Two empty units fronting St Catherine's Road, within the cinema complex in Grantham. (63281975)

If the library was to move to the cinema complex, it would take up ground floor units fronting St Catherine's Road, which were originally intended to be restaurants.

The two units measure 296 sq m (3,186 sq ft) and 279 sq m.

In addition to a wide ranging book collection, Grantham Library has a dedicated children's library, public access computers, newspaper archives on microfiche and a comprehensive local studies collection. It also holds activities and events throughout the year, from book clubs to children's story time.

Grantham library. (38016378)

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal has this week called on library bosses to ensure the extensive local studies section is kept together and in Grantham should the library move to another location.

The collection, that has been collated over decades, includes over 4,000 items on local Grantham history, pictures, photographs, civic records, maps and the earliest newspapers from Grantham.