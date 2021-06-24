POLL: Have you changed your mind about Brexit?

The majority of voters across the UK who voted to quit the EU five years ago would vote the same way.

A poll, by whatukthinks.org and the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), says 82% of voters would vote the same way as they did back in 2016.

A comprehensive survey on the historic decision to leave the EU suggests that the nation remains split on its views.

As to the Brexit deal hammered out at the tail end of 2020, opinion is mixed.

Shortly after the UK-EU free trade deal was unveiled, just 21% in Britain said the UK left the EU with a good deal, compared with 36% who said it secured a bad deal.

‘Remain’ voters are particularly sceptical. A majority of 53% who voted to stay said the UK secured a bad deal, while 16% said it was a good deal.

Leave voters are more likely to say that the UK has obtained a good deal (35%) than a bad one (22%).

Nevertheless, most leave voters believe Brexit will deliver at least some of the benefits they anticipated five years ago.

Three-quarters (75%) of leave voters still expect Brexit to result in either less immigration or a better economy.