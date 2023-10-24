A majority of people think an old hospital building should not be restored, according to a Journal poll.

Last week, Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram’s) was asking for people’s thoughts on whether the old building that fronts Grantham Hospital should be restored.

Despite an array of positive comments on Coun Harrison’s original post, a Grantham Journal poll has revealed that a 62 per cent (279 votes) majority believe it shouldn’t be restored, while 37 per cent (167 votes) think it should.

The old part of Grantham Hospital.

Lorraine Backler, of Great Gonerby, often drives past the building and thinks it would be “such a shame to see such a beautiful building in ruins” and she would “love to see it restored”.

Helen Isaacs agreed that it should be restored and said: “My late husband, who came from Grantham, and I were extremely saddened everytime we came to visit family in the town to see the poor state in which the building had become.

“It is part of the history of the town and should be restored and reused.

“The gardens around should again be looked after.

“This is on the major road entering the town and should never have been left in this state.”

In a previous Grantham Journal post, Jody Clark said the building “can’t be restored” and needed to be “rebuilt”.

She added: “So many of us have tried over the years, in conjunction with ULHT too.

“The issue becomes cost, because to dismantle and rebuild to modern standards and in keeping would be astronomical.”

On Coun Harrison’s initial post, Sam Toon said it seemed the building was “too far gone to restore”, but suggested an idea of how the heritage could be kept.

He added: “How about we demolish it carefully and rebuild a similar style building, but use the original stones where possible, so we keep some of the history.”