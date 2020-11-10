With The George Centre up for auction, one Journal reader has suggested a new use for the building.

The iconic Grade II-listed building is back on the market, just three years after being sold. Listed with a guide price of £950,000, the building goes under the hammer on November 27.

Robb Lambley, a Grantham resident, wrote to the Journal to outline his idea for The George Centre.

Robb said: "Here’s an idea to consider. How about South Kesteven District Council buy the George Centre and turn it into an everyday indoor market?

"Take the glass off the shops, then it could easily house the much-depleted Saturday market!"

Robb pleaded to SKDC leader Kelham Cooke to propose the idea and justified the suggestion by listing the benefits that moving Grantham market indoors could present.

He continued: "No more road closures. No more paying to put stalls up and down. No more dependence on the weather, plus an investment in our town centre!

"The Cornhill market at Lincoln worked like that. In my view it is a win-win result for our town. Come on Kelham, get the idea proposed and voted on!"