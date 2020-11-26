The Government will put Lincolnshire into the highest tier of restrictions when the second lockdown ends.

The controversial decision to put the entire county into 'tier 3' comes into effect after Wednesday (December 2) and will mean:

Pubs and restaurants remain closed except for takeaways

Hotels and B&Bs remain closed

People should only to travel for essential reasons

People must not meet indoors or in private gardens with anybody you do not live with

Only groups of up to six can meet in some outdoor public spaces, such as parks.

Non-contact outdoor sport can continue

Schools will stay open

The announcement today (Thursday, November 26) was met with disappointment from the leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Martin Hill, who felt it would 'cripple' the hospitality sector.

However, the current, four-week lockdown has meant a fall in the infection rate in South Kesteven.

