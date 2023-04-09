Poll: Will you vote in the May local elections?

Voting in district and parish council elections is only a matter of weeks away.

With voter turnouts in South Kesteven District Council wards in the last election between 19 and 40 per cent, we want to know...will you vote in the local elections in May?

Candidates standing in South Kesteven District Council wards were confirmed earlier this week, along with other wards within the Journal's news coverage area that fall under other councils.

Elections will be held on Thursday, May 4.

According to research available in the House of Commons Library, local elections held in England in 2021 had an average turnout of 35.9 per cent, compared with 67.3 per cent in the 2019 general election.