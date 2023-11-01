Polling stations have been announced for an upcoming by-election.

The by-elections for Grantham St Wulfram’s ward and the Lincolnshire County Council division of Grantham North will be held next Thursday (November 9).

The candidates for the Grantham St Wulfram’s ward are Matt Bailey (Con), Jonathan Cook (Lab), Anne Gayfer (Green), James Osborn (Lib Dem), Susan Swinburn (Ind) and Dean Ward (Ind).

A sign outside a Polling Station on election day in the UK.

The candidates for the Grantham North division seat are Jonathan Cook (Lab), Anne Gayfer (Green), Tim Harrison (Ind), Paul Martin (Con), Nat Sweet (Lib Dem) and Dean Ward (Ind).

The polling stations for the vote will be:

Grantham Tennis Club, The Old Clubhouse, Arnoldfield, Gonerby Road, Grantham, NG31 8HU (Grantham North division)

Cliffedale Primary School, Northcliffe Road, Grantham, NG31 8DP (Grantham North Division and Grantham St Wulfram's Ward)

Manners Street Communal Room, Manners Street, Grantham, NG31 8AY (Grantham North Division and Grantham St Wulfram's Ward)

Witham Room, South Kesteven House, St Peter's Hill, Grantham, NG31 6PY (Grantham North Division and Grantham St Wulfram's Ward)

Ancaster Parish Hall, Ermine Street, Ancaster, Grantham, NG32 3PP (Grantham North Division)

Barkston and Syston Village Hall, Main Road, Barkston, NG32 2NH (Grantham North Division)

Manthorpe St John's Church Community Hall, High Road, Manthorpe NG31 8NF (Grantham North Division)

Residents who have registered to vote should have received a polling card in the post and on it, they will find details of their designated polling station.

All voters will need to show an accepted form of photographic identification.

For those voting by post, postal votes must be received by the returning officer by 10pm on November 9.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm.