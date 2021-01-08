Waterways through Grantham turned blue and white on Tuesday, raising fears that they are being polluted.

Not for the first time, a milky white substance was found flowing into the River Witham in Wyndham Park.

Meanwhile, witnesses walking near the Mow Beck took pictures of the waterway near the Currys store, off Dysart Road, on Tuesday afternoon.

The white substance seen in the Witham again by the White Bridge in Wyndham Park. (43853928)

The pictures show a stream of blue water from the Dysart Road area and the couple who reported it say it still appeared polluted when they followed it along to Earlesfield Lane.

Rachel Hughes told the Journal: “We followed it up to Earlesfield Lane and we could see the stream was much clearer there but still had signs of oil in it from further upstream.

“I would suggest that the Witham has also seen whatever that was. I’m not sure if it was a sudden outpouring of something and now it’s just seeping in.

“The Environment Agency rang back to ask for the photos. They suggested that this has been happening once a week – they are investigating but so far don’t know who is responsible.”

The Mow Beck turned blue. (43846052)

A milky substance, believed to have come from the Mow Beck, was investigated by the Environment Agency in the River Witham last month and reappeared on Tuesday.

It was seen by Grantham RiverCare co-lead Ian Simmons at about 4pm on Tuesday, around the same time the pollution was seen in the Mow Beck

Ian said: “ It appeared to be a milky white contamination. I also reported it to the Environment Agency (EA) who told me it had been reported further upstream. I understand Anglian Water are investigating.

“Interestingly, the EA explained that some ‘lubricants’ are labelled as biodegradable. Some people may think that allows them to tip it into rivers. This is not the case!”

An EA spokesperson said: “We have been contacted by several members of the public reporting a turquoise or milky coloured substance in the Mow Beck.

“While we were not able to witness the pollution first hand, Anglian Water have been to the Mow Beck. Based on their observations and reports from members of the public, we do not believe there has been any detrimental impact on the environment or any wildlife in distress. We will continue to monitor the situation and investigate to establish the source of the pollution.

“If members of the public observe any further changes to the watercourse or fish in distress we would encourage them to call our 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”