The 12th annual Ponton Plod run was held last weekend with organisers glad it could return following last year’s cancellation due to Covid.

This is the fourth year that the event has been run by Notfast Running Club from Newark who were happy to see a healthy 181 entries, although this was about 30 per cent down on 2019.

Organisers opted to abandon the usual mass start and go for a ’start when you want’ systemto make the event Covid safe. This worked well with a steady stream arriving and setting off as soon as they had registered.

Runners enjoy some refreshment at the Ponton Plod.

Also entrants were asked to take their soup and puddings at the end of the race outdoors, rather than inside as normal.

The weather was good this year. Besso Children's Home in India, who are one of the beneficiaries of the proceeds, always say prayers asking for good weather on the day of the event. The other beneficiary is CASY (Counselling and support for young people) based in Newark.

All routes crossed the A1 footbridge at Great Ponton and the 27-mile route passed through Stoke Rochford, Skillington, Buckminster, Sproxton, Saltby, Croton Kerrial, Harston, Denton , Harlaxton, Hungerton, Wyville and back to Great Ponton.

The 17-mile route went through Stoke Rochford Park, before passing close to The Gliding Club, along the Viking Way, Denton, Harlaxton, Hungerton, Wyville and back to Great Ponton. The 12-mile route does the same route

but misses Denton and Harlaxton.

Entrants as usual came from far afield, with around nine from Werrington Joggers at Peterborough, several from Northampton and others from Edinburgh, Blackburn, Leek, Gravesend, Ipswich and many from more local areas including a good turnout as usual from Grantham Running Club.

As usual food and drinks were served at the checkpoints positioned at about six mile intervals and as is customary entrants tucked into home made soups, apple pie, apple crumble, plum crumble and more cake at the finish all of which were made and donated by Notfast Running Club members.

Organisers say they expect the proceeds to be in the region of £1,500.

One of the organisers, Stuart Ashley, said: “Our thanks go to all those who helped on the day which for many was a 12 hour non-stop shift especially those serving the food in the

kitchen.”

Full results can be found on the websites thepontonplod.co.uk or notfastrunningclub.co.uk