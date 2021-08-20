A running event set in the scenic countryside around Grantham is returning next month.

The Ponton Plod, which was first started in 2007 by Stuart and Kath Ashley, is set to take place on September 12, starting in Great Ponton village centre.

Participants will have the option of completing 27, 17 or 12 miles in 10 hours, with the routes using footpaths and trackspassing through several picturesque villages in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire towards the Vale of Belvoir.

Runners taking part in The Ponton Plod back in 2019. (16717206)

The event starts at 8.30 am (9.30am for 12 mile), with registration from 7.30 am. Ample car parking at, or close to start will be available.

Organiser Stuart Ashley said: "We have made a few changes to this years event due to Covid, the main one being that there will be no 'mass start' but entrants will be able to start from 8.15am onwards thus avoiding large numbers of people in the hall at the start."

A selection of homemade refreshments will be available at checkpoints, all of which will be wrapped.

Stuart added: "At the finish, if the weather is good, we hope to have some tables outside in the fresh air so finishers can enjoy the homemade soup and puddings which have become synonymous with the event."

All food is included in the entry fee, with 12 miles costing £12.00, 17 mile tickets costing £13.00 and £14.00 for 27 miles. All tickets cost £1.00 extra on line or £3.00 extra on day.

The closing date for postal entries is September 9.

For more information or to download an entry form, visit: https://thepontonplod.co.uk/

Call 07771 813514 or email stuartashley47@btinternet.com with any queries.