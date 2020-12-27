A doggy daycare in Grantham have pulled off their own canine version of the Nativity story.

Pooches attending A Dog’s Life Doggy Day Care, on Hornsby Road, put on the dazzling performance complete with Christmas carols, a stable scene, costumes, foil halos, and towels.

Owner Leisa Lister opened the doggy day care along with her husband and daughter in 2018. They now have 700 dogs on their books with 100 dogs bounding through the doors each week.

A Dogs Life Nativity.(43664507)

The performance has already been viewed hundreds of times online.

Leisa said: “ We do it because we love them. They have fun, we have giggles, and we know it makes the ‘pawrents’ day. Life can be full of doom and gloom, and hopefully we bring smiles to a lot of faces. We always try and go the extra mile. Many of the ‘pawrents’ helped to make costumes. Their involvement is second to none.”

The lucky pooches also enjoyed a Christmas 'pawty' on Christmas Eve with a special visit from Santa Paws. In addition to playpens the doggy daycare also has a specialist puppy room and owners are able to see what their pet has been up to on Facebook and Instagram.

Pet pooches pulled off the perfect Nativity. (43690027)

For more information, contact Leisa on 07450 867053 or find them on Facebook.

A Dogs Life Nativity.(43664499)

The sweetest angel. (43726355)

The pooches performed their own Nativity story. (43726400)