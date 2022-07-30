A local hospice has launched a fundraising event that encourages creativity.

St Barnabas Hospice, which has a site on Barrowby Road, Grantham recently unveiled its ‘Care for a Cuppa’ fundraising event.

Whether you’re a coffee or tea lover, have an interest in baking or simply like to gather and get creative with friends to do something fun for the community, the St Barnabas Care for a Cuppa fundraiser is the perfect, feel-good way to raise money for the Hospice.

Any monies raised will contribute to helping St Barnabas care for vulnerable families when they need it most.

For example, just £72.90 could pay for one Hospice at Home nurse to care for a patient in their own home for five hours, £35.54 could pay for one hour of specialist Inpatient Care at the Hospice and £55.98 could fund St Barnabas’ Bereavement Helpline for a day to give support to those struggling with grief.

A free fundraising pack is available to anyone interested in taking part and consists of all you need to host your event, including a collection box, printable invites, bunting, special Care for a Cuppa napkins, colouring-in sheets, word searches, cake toppers and two well-loved recipes from renowned Lincolnshire chef and baker, Rachel Green.

Veronica McBain, head of fundraising and lottery for St Barnabas, said: “We’re so passionate about this fundraising project and can’t wait to see the outcomes. Care for a Cuppa has already brought people together who are going through similar situations, and we can’t wait to see how many more friendships blossom from other Care for a Cuppa events.

“It’s such a fun and creative way to bring people together to raise funds needed to allow us to continue to provide support and care to the vulnerable people who need our help.”

To get your own fundraising pack, all you need to do is sign up for free at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/care-for-a-cuppa

