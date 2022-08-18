A Grantham-based publishing house is sponsoring a book signing event showcasing the works of three of their most prolific authors.

The pop-up event will be taking place on Saturday, September 24, at Market Place and St Peter's Hill in Grantham.

Richard Coppin, a retired businessman, artist and graphic designer from Grantham, is author of The Curse of Beckett's Wood.

Richard Coppin, an author from Grantham. (58683957)

He will be one of three authors attending the book signing.

Richard said: "[The pop-up event] gets to the heart of what we're trying to do in the main, as well as using it to promote our creative output.

"A walk around a book store like Waterstones and W H Smith's allows you to feast your eyes on a wealth of books and book types.

"Each book is a tip of the iceberg of a writer's hard graft, and so the thrill for me now and again is to meet an author at a book signing to un-peel the act of creation which brought his or her book into being.

"Speaking to an author, one gets the insight into where the inspiration came from, the techniques used to tell the story in its vividness, how a publisher was found and all the building blocks that made the book come alive.

"At this particular event there will not just be one author but three, so for me this is a truly golden opportunity to fire those questions to them and come away, not just with a handful of fantastic books but a peek into the window of a writer's mind, into the very genesis of the story hidden within the pages."

The other two authors attending the event will be Dr Paul Hobday and Christopher Chance.

Dr Paul Hobday, is a retired GP from Maidstone, Kent and is known to many NHS campaigners nationwide as the author of his debut novel The Deceit Syndrome: Catch 69, which is a fiction based on factual events.

Dr Paul Hobday, an author attending the pop-up book signing. (58684055)

The story describes how the privatisation of the health service was all planned by a clandestine group of unelected wealthy elites, and moves towards a dystopian future where only the rich can travel and access the best healthcare.

Christopher Chance, a former soldier, martial artist and drug-runner from Widnes is the other author attending.

He is known for writing about his personal experience in prison and has two books already published by Penguin Random House which are Carabanchel and Lone Brit on 13.

Christopher Chance, an author attending the pop-up book signing. (58684111)

He has also published three novels with Strand which include Assassin's Code 1, Beneath the Poppy Fields and most recently Satan's Arena.