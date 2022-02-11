A pop-up market is being held this weekend at the Engine Yard, with Valentine's Day gifts on offer.

The Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle has launched a series of pop-up markets, the first of which takes place this weekend and is themed around Valentine's Day.

Open on Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 4pm, visitors can browse and buy fresh flowers, handmade brownies, local gins, unique gifts, body care and more.

The Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle. (37760132)

Organisers aim to celebrate and support local independent businesses with the series of pop-up markets, held within six new wooden chalets at the Engine Yard.

The next pop-up market is set to take place on Mother's Day weekend (March 26 and 27), which will have the same opening times.

As part of the series the Engine Yard will be inviting local artists, boutiques, artisan food & drink producers, small well-being brands, and florists, with two hours free parking.

If you are interested in hosting a stall, contact: marketing@belvoircastle.com