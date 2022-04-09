There will be a pop-up baby and children's event later this month in Harrowby.

Before the pandemic Cheeki Monkeys ran family events that encouraged the recycling of pre-loved clothes and children's items.

On Saturday, April 23, the group will be hosting a pop up market at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church from 1pm until 3pm.

Harrowby Lane Methodist Church. Image via Google Streetview (55889571)

The market will have thousands of pre-loved and hand made goods in its buggy friendly venue.

Parents will be able to buy and sell babies and children's clothes, toys and equipment, and there will also be craft and business stalls.

Some of the products that will be on sale include toys, books, baby walkers, buggies and maternity wear.