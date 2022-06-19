A shopkeeper has donated a share of his takings to charity after running a pop-up shop at a Jubilee event.

Raja Suresh, owner of Gonerby Hill Groceries in Gonerby Hill Foot, has donated £250 to the BHive Community.

He was given the unique opportunity to have pop up shop at the very well attended Caravan and Motorhome Club Festival Weekend at Belvoir Castle over the Jubilee Weekend.

From left: Rob Dixon, Raja Suresh, Susan Swinburn. (57399608)

BHive fundraiser, Rob Dixon, said: "As a huge supporter of the Bhive Community as his nominated charity, Raja contacted me saying he wanted to donate a percentage of his taking to the BHive, an amazing gesture by a small local business.

"Susan Swinburn and myself visited Raja on June 8 and were delighted to accept a cheque for an incredible £250 to help fund the groups and activities at the BHive.

"Can we ask in return where possible you consider supporting a small local business that offer great support to a local charity that helps so many and actually is changing so many peoples lives."

From left: Rob Dixon, Raja Suresh, Susan Swinburn. (57399608)

Raja said that he would like to thank the organisers of the event for the opportunity to have this pop-up shop.