Poppy cascades are taking shape ahead of Remembrance Day commemorations in Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council announced last month that two poppy fall cascades would be suspended from the Guildhall, in St Peter’s Hill.

In preparation, Lieutenant Colonel Diane Youngman and Sergeant Mark Conway, from Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, joined volunteers and Grantham College art and design students at a workshop to help create them.

The poppy making workshop in Grantham Museum.

In a previous Journal story, Councillor Richard Dixon-Warren, SKDC Armed Forces Champion, said: “The poppy became a symbol of Remembrance and hope for a peaceful future in the aftermath of the First World War.

“It remains an iconic image and to see the Guildhall decorated with this amazing and creative art installation for such an important week will be truly memorable.”

The project involves 1,000 poppies sewn onto camouflage netting draped as a backdrop for silhouette figures.

The silhouettes will include a World War Two paratrooper, a World War One Tommy, a naval Wren and a land girl.

Grantham Arts is delivering the project for SKDCl, creating a new backdrop for St Peter’s Hill Remembrance Garden and the Remembrance salute from the Guildhall.

The installation will remain in place during Remembrance Week.