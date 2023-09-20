Poppy cascades will commemorate Remembrance Day

An art installation will commemorate Remembrance Day in November.

Two poppy fall cascades will be suspended from the Guildhall, in St Peter’s Hill, to mark Remembrance Day.

The installation will also include four silhouettes of a World War Two paratrooper, a World War One Tommy, a naval Wren and a land girl.

Councillor Richard Dixon-Warren, South Kesteven District Council Armed Forces champion, said: “The poppy became a symbol of Remembrance and hope for a peaceful future in the aftermath of the First World War.

“It remains an iconic image and to see the Guildhall decorated with this amazing and creative art installation for such an important week will be truly memorable.”

SKDC is also calling for volunteers to help make poppies in four workshops to be held in Grantham Museum on October 4, 6, 11 and 13, from 10am until 2pm.

Grantham Arts has been commissioned by SKDC to deliver the project.

Anne-Marie Kerr, of Grantham Arts, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for local people to share their stories about relatives, friends or places that have a link to the great wars or have served in the military.

“Stories or images would be a wonderful resource for us to ensure that we can make this Remembrance commemoration very personal to Grantham.”

Grantham College art and design students will also be translating stories and information from people and places in the Grantham area into designs onto the silhouettes.

They are appealing for people to contribute.

Photocopied photographs or documents can be left in an envelope at Grantham Museum for the attention of Grantham Arts.

People are reminded to not donate original material.