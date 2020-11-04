Today is the last day poppies will be sold on St Peter's Hill because of lockdown which starts tomorrow (Thursday).

Grace Knightall has been selling poppies from her stall on St Peter's Hill in aid of the Royal British Legion, but the Legion has asked her to stop today for health and safety reasons. The lockdown will run until at least December 2.

Grace, who has been selling poppies for the Legion for more than 40 years, said: "I understand why I have to close down but I would much rather be sat on the hill until Saturday."

The opening of the Garden of Remembrance on St Peter's Hill. Photo: Ian Selby (42978002)

Grace said the poppies had been selling well along with crosses to be planted in the Garden of Remembrance which was opened at the weekend on St Peter's Hill.

Grace added: "It's been hard work but people have been very kind and generous with their donations. The thanks we have had for continuing to sell the poppies keeps you going.

"I am hoping we can keep the Garden of Remembrance open until next Wednesday (November 11). I am hoping a few of us can go there on Wednesday and have a quiet prayer and a minute's silence."

A planned Service of Remembrance due to take place on Sunday in St Wulfram's Church has been cancelled because of the lockdown.

Rector of St Wulfram's Father Stuart Cradduck said: "The planned ticketed service will sadly not take place and I'm waiting to hear from the House of Bishops for further guidance about what can or can't take place in church for this Sunday."