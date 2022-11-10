Home   News   Article

Poppy tribute spotted ahead of Remembrance Day next to pillbox structure built during the Second World War

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:42, 10 November 2022
 | Updated: 12:43, 10 November 2022

Poppies have been placed at a structure built during the Second World War ahead of Remembrance Weekend.

A tribute to those who have served and given their lives for their country has been placed at the pillbox just outside of North Witham.

Poppies have been added around the hexagonal structure, which served as a bunker during the Second World War.

Poppies at the North Witham pillbox. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (60557848)
Poppies at the North Witham pillbox. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (60557843)
Thousands of pillboxes were built in the early 1940s in strategic positions near rivers, railways and roads to aid any defence efforts during the war.

