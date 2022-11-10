Poppies are appearing on selected roundabouts across the county to mark this weekend’s Remembrance Day.

The large flowers are being sprayed onto the centre island of ten roundabouts in Lincolnshire as part of the national period of reflection and appreciation.

Several LCC highways work crews are taking part in applying the poppies and are carrying out the work in addition to their planned programme on site.

Poppies have been painted onto Lincolnshire roundabouts. (60560295)

The first big poppies are now in place on Sutterton roundabout.

One of the crew wielding the spray cans is Steve Carling. Ex-RAF and Army, Steve served in Afghanistan and began working in Lincolnshire eight months ago to be able to spend more time with his son and family.

Steve said: “I feel that being part of the spraying the poppies this year is a real privilege. My time in the service means that I and fully appreciative of what this represents and it’s terrific to be able to do this.”

Steve Carling with a painted poppy. (60560301)

The list of roundabouts that are getting painted poppies are: