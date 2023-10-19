A popular beer festival officially opened today (Thursday).

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival, in St Wulfram’s Church was officially opened at 12pm.

Father Clay Roundtree firstly blessed the beer, before Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, rang the bell to open the festival.

Father Stuart Cradduck, Rector of St Wulfram’s Church said he was looking forward to “people gathering in this place [St Wulfram’s Church] and the community coming together”.

He added: “People are coming together for good reasons and after the pandemic, we need every opportunity to get back together as communities as much as possible.”

Father Stuart Cradduck (left) and Father Clay Roundtree (right) at Clay's Cocktails.

The festival, organised by the church and CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale), offers a selection of real ales, perries and mead to visitors until it closes on Saturday (October 21).

Fr Roundtree also has ‘Clay Cocktails’ set up, inspired by Tom Cruises’s 1988 film Cocktail.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, officially opening the beer festival.

Fr Roundtree said: “I’m looking forward to a convivial and happy time, seeing people enjoying themselves and showing off what a wonderful church we have here.

“Not just the building but also the people because it is run by volunteers.

The bar set up ready in the St Wulfram's Church.

“So, just being able to bring those two things together in this glorious building is amazing.”

Tomorrow (Friday) The High Point Players, a six-piece band from Cambridgeshire, will be performing.

The church will be holding the beer festival until Saturday, October 21.

The cider bar set up.

On Saturday, Groove Cartell will be performing.