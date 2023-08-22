A bi-annual running event returns next month.

The Caythorpe Dash, also known as the friendly run, will return for the second time this year on Sunday, September 17.

The event gives runners of any ability the chance to run a 5k or 10k, and enjoy the scenic views around Caythorpe.

Mel Hart, an organiser behind the event, said: “I am looking forward to a fun event, lots of smiling faces and the Cani-cross setting off is a favourite for me.

“The Caythorpe Dash has been organised for many years, but this year is the first official year that myself and Kim Farr have taken over the baton!

Everyone is welcome!

“For those who are novice runners or don’t want to aim for long distances, this is perfect.”

Any money raised from the event will be donated to Caythorpe Playing Field.

Last year, the event raised £1000 for the field.

Anyone who wishes to enter can do so at https://www.caythorpedash.co.uk/event/caythorpe-10k/.

For the 5k, it costs £8 for adults and £5 for 12 to 15 year olds. It costs £16 to enter the 10k.

Registration is open until September 13.