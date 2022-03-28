Grantham’s popular big band, GRAB, returns to the Guildhall Arts Centre for their ‘Big Band Bash V’ on Saturday, April 9.

GRAB is a 20 piece big band playing a mix of swing classics from Count Basie to GRAB-style arrangements of more recent evergreen numbers.

Talented Grantham singer, Craig Martini, takes vocals and the band is directed by Pete Storey.

GRAB will play the Guildhall this month. (55729780)

Pete said: “Since all the problems of Covid and lockdowns, it has been great to get the band playing again. Our emphasis is on high energy and popular swing tunes, with storming big band numbers guaranteed to get your foot tapping.

"The band likes to have a fun time and we hope that comes over in our performances. In these worrying times, in our own small way, we can spread a little extra joy through our music.”

GRAB’s popularity means that the band is now undertaking two shows a year at the Guildhall theatre and has other dates in the calendar up to the end of 2023.

At an event in the Guildhall next year, they will be joined by a very special guest artist, American jazz star, Greg Abate. The band will be releasing more details about that soon.

GRAB’s concerts sell out quickly and you are advised to book in advance. Tickets are available from the Guildhall Arts centre at the box office, at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/ or call 01476 406158.