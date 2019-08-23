Popular Bottesford restaurant counts down to 20th anniversary

One of Bottesford’s most established and popular eateries is celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary this month.

Paul’s Restaurant and Wine Lounge on Market Street, Bottesford, has been counting down to its anniversary with a series of themed nights.

The popular eatery was opened on August 5, 1999 ,by Paul and Jackie Reisenbuchler who were running a restaurant in Redmile at the time.

They moved to the ‘beautiful village’ of Bottesford with their two daughters Rebecca and Danni while Jackie was pregnant with their third daughter Sophie.

The family lived above the restaurant for 10 years before buying the house next door and Jackie’s mum and dad moved into the flat.

Paul trained as a chef in Germany more than 40 years ago. His work as a chef took him around the world including working in restaurants in Switzerland, Austria and on cruise ships.

He arrived in England in the 1980s where he met Jackie when they were both working in a hotel in Cheltenham. The couple married and worked in a hotel in St Lucia together before they travelled to work in a variety of different countries, ending up in Redmile.

When the opportunity came up to own their own restaurant in Bottesford they jumped at the chance and claim that they have never looked back once.

Paul said: “It is a lovely village and our customers have supported us from day one when all the restaurant consisted of was the front room. We now have an extension and a wine lounge which has been developed from a derelict shed at the back which used to be a slaughterhouse and still has the original hooks and chains.

The family have been hosting themed nights in the run up to their 20th anniversary. (15664583)

We’ve always been busy. One of our customers who has been with us since the beginning is turning 100 years old next year. It really shows the level of loyalty that our customers show to us.”

The couple credit their changing menus, consistent high quality of food and good prices as the reasons why their customers keep on supporting the restaurant.

Paul, who does all the cooking, added: “I really enjoy my work and we really care about what we do. It is an absolute joy being able to work for ourselves and not have to answer to anyone.

Jackie added: “We rarely turn people away and work hard to get them in. That’s the difference when you’re working for your livelihood as opposed to a big chain. It’s definitely a team effort. We treat our staff like family and like our own children. It’s more than a job, its a way of life.”

Despite many people dreading working on Christmas day, Paul describes it as the best day of the year, adding: “We cater and cook for around 160 people over two sittings on Christmas day. I am normally cooking for about 12 hours but I love it.”

The couple have been counting down to the anniversary by hosting a variety of themed food nights to represent their ‘journey to Pauls’, including a Turkish, Caribbean and German nights. They also hosted a Scottish night and a retro night to mark the decade that the couple met. They will mark the occasion with a party on Bank Holiday Monday, starting at 1pm until 7pm and featuring a steel band, singers, DJ and paella.

Tickets costs £20 per person and more than 100 have been sold already.

Tickets are available from the restaurant directly or you can call them on 01949 842375.