A popular Butchers shop in Grantham has received an overwhelming response after they revealed plans to offer a home delivery service.

Watkins & Sons, located in Westgate, Grantham, announced that they hope to launch a home delivery service for Grantham and the surrounding villages for a minimum spend of £15.

The suggestion was soon met by nearly 600 comments on Facebook.

Watkins Butchers. (42550772)

Lucky Locket said: "Yes yes yes. Used to pop in all the time when I worked in Grantham but now I am working at home I don’t get to you very often."

Laura Stooke added: "Yes this would be a fantastic idea, would order loads of Viennese fingers as they are the best."

After receiving such a positive response, Watkins said they have a lot of work to do to put the plans into action but initial thoughts are to deliver to Grantham and the surrounding village on set days.

The shop thanked customers for their support on Facebook: "Thank you for your amazing response to our idea of introducing delivery.This is a completely new idea for us here at Watkin’s so we have a lot of work to do before we can begin delivering.

"We have had a lot of questions regarding delivery to villages surrounding Grantham. At the moment our initial thoughts are that we will be delivering to Grantham mon-sat and surrounding villages would be done on set days/times.

"Thank you again for your continued support."

