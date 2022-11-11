A long-standing butchers business is set to close its doors after 68 years of service.

G. Skinner & Sons, a butchers based in Barrowby and Grantham, will close its Barrowby store tomorrow (November 12).

The business was started by George Skinner started from Sedgebrook in 1931 when he would deliver meat to the surrounding area.

G. Skinners and Sons in Barrowby. Image via Google Streetview (60584976)

He bought a shop in Main Street, Barrowby in 1954 and the Skinner family and staff have served the village ever since.

By 1975, the business had expanded and a second butchers was opened in Westgate, Grantham.

George’s two sons Colin and Keith eventually took over the business with their sister Doreen. Colin is now set to retire.

Last year, Gavin Skinner, a grandson of George, hung up his apron after nearly 35 years with G. Skinner & Sons to live off the grid in Scotland.

The latest edition of the Barrowby Village Newsletter said: "We are losing a much-treasured resource in our village, and we would in turn like to say a big thank you, on behalf of Barrowby residents, to Colin and his staff for their years of service, and for being a focal point of our village for so many years."