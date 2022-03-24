Funtopia, fondly known by many as the BIG day out for kids, is set to take place in Grantham this year.

This is the first time Funtopia has visited Grantham and will be bringing fun for the both the young and young at heart, as part of its 55-date tour. Also, this year, its team have been working hard to make the event even more accessible, introducing new Autism Friendly Sessions.

Funtopia has built a legion of fans with fun-packed activities designed for the under 10s. From high energy inflatables, Sumo Suits, Nerf Wars, driving school, under-5s area, Crafty Corner, role play areas, circus skills, workshops, and much more. Grown-ups are of course encouraged to join in, too, with an unlimited and creative day of fun for all the family.

Funtopia Banner grantham (55630977)

The Funtopia tour kicks off in Grantham at the Grantham Cricket Club on April 13 and 14, perfect for some Easter fun with the little ones, and will return on August 17 and 18, for some summer adventures. It will open from 11am to 5pm on each day.

The new Autism Friendly Sessions will be taking place on 14th April and 18th August, ensuring that all children can really enjoy the event.

Sarah Green, Funtopia’s owner said: “We can’t wait to visit Grantham this Easter! We’re equally as excited to launch our new Autism Friendly Sessions on 14th April! We want to ensure that children of all abilities can enjoy Funtopia and this is the perfect way to allow this.”

Funtopia Banner syston (55630975)

Entry wristbands can be purchased on the gate so there’s no need to book and you can find out more about the event, the activities available, and the ticket prices from the Utopia Facebook page: www.facebook.com/funtopiauk

Funtopia comeses to Grantham (55630964)