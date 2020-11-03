A popular fish and chip shop in Grantham will remain open during lockdown thanks to their new online ordering system.

The award-winning Wellies fish and chip shop, on Huntingtower Road, have started using a click-and-collect to enable staff to serve their customers safely.

Manager and owner David Wells said: "The system allows customers to choose their food and a collection time as well as pay online so that they can turn up at Wellies and collect their food quickly with little fuss and in a safe manner.

Wellies, Springfield Road, Grantham. Photo: Google (42974968)

"If some of our customers cannot use the ordering system online they can call us with their order or turn up for a walk in at the shop wearing a mask. In future we might have to go over to only online ordering depending upon government advice and the level of COVID-19 in our area."

To order, visit: www.welliesltd.com or call 01476 405295.