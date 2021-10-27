A chocolate bar has been recalled because a packaging error means that some packs could contain gluten despite it not being mentioned on the label.

Lindt is recalling its Lindt Lindor Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate 38g bars after accidentally putting one of its other products in the packets.

A recall notice has been shared by the Food Standards Agency,

It has been issued because a small number of packs contain wheat (gluten) meaning the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

Lindt Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar (52705022)

Due to a packaging error, some of the packs contain Lindt Hello Strawberry Cheesecake Bar.

The bars affected are Lindt Lindor Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Bars in 38g bars with batch code: L5751 17 and a best before date of June 2022. No other batches or products are affected.

In a statement issued as part of the recall Lindt says: "At Lindt and Sprungli, nothing is more important to us that the safety of our consumers. Therefore, we are recalling one batch of Lindt LINDOR Salted Caramel 38g bars due to a packing error which has resulted in a small number of packs being filled with an incorrect product (a strawberry cheesecake flavoured bar) containing wheat (gluten) which is not declared on the label."

People with a gluten allergy or intolerance are told not to eat the product.

Instead, take the bar back to where it was bought - with or without a receipt - for a refund.