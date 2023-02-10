The Lincoln Christmas Market will be replaced with year-round events and activities because it loses thousands of pounds each year.

2022 saw record crowds of 320,000 attend the popular festive event across four days.

There were complaints about overcrowding in Lincoln Castle, park-and-ride delays and disruption across uphill parts of the city, like on previous busy years of the event.

Lincoln Christmas Market in 2018

The event has also cost the council losses of tens of thousands of pounds every year.

The City of Lincoln Council says it hopes to evolve the event into a longer cultural programme following feedback from residents and visitors.

The £260,000 budget will be distributed to a range of small events.

It is hoped the year-round programme will bring people to Lincoln throughout the year instead of a few days.

The city centre’s Christmas lights could also be improved with the money.

Proposals to set the Christmas market aside will be discussed at the council’s Executive meeting on Monday, February 20.

Council leader Ric Metcalfe (Lab) said: “This is a very exciting time for the council and after 40 years of the Lincoln Christmas Market, we are looking forward to evolving this event into a full calendar of activities throughout the year, which will benefit residents and businesses alike.

“We understand that following the massive success of 2022, so many people in such a small area over a short period of time can be uncomfortable, and we want to ensure the best experience possible for visitors to our wonderful city.

“In spreading events through the year, we would be able to give businesses the opportunity to have ongoing financial boosts through increase footfall across the year.

“These will be smaller events, so will have less impact on city residents in terms of road closures and disruption.

“I look forward to discussing the exciting proposal further with my colleagues in executive on February 20.”