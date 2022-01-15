A coffee morning has become so popular it needs more space and is being moved to another venue.

The weekly parish coffee morning held in Grantham House is proving so populat that it will move to St Wulfram's Church.

Father James Titley, assistant curate at St. Wulfram's, said: "Following conversations recently, and owing to the successes of the weekly parish coffee morning, we have found ourselves slowly outgrowing the space in the hall at Grantham House.

St Wulfram's Church, Grantham. (43432078)

"We do not want this to stop us from providing the space and opportunity for weekly fellowship and conversation, so from Wednesday, February 2, the weekly parish coffee morning will take place in the church (unless otherwise stated) at 11am. All are welcome."