An annual running event near Grantham returns in September.

The Notfast Ponton Plod will take place on Sunday, September 11, and will be starting from the Great Ponton Village Centre.

Participants can decide to run 27, 17 or 12 miles with the routes using footpaths, bridleways, tracks and minor roads, passing through Lincolnshire villages towards the Vale of Belvoir.

The Ponton Plod. (16717206)

The 12 mile run starts at 9am and the other runs starts at 8.30am. Registration is from 7.30am.

Parking at or close to the start will be available for visitors.

A wide selection of homemade refreshments will be provided at all checkpoints, and hot drinks and sandwiches will be available half way through.

The Ponton Plod. (16717200)

For the 12 mile run, there will be refreshments and cold drinks only.

At the finish line, homemade soup and pudding will be on offer for participants. This is included in the entry fee.

A certificate will be given to all those who finish, and t-shirts will also be available.

Runners enjoy some refreshment at the Ponton Plod. (51293209)

To enter online go to www.sientries.co.uk or send completed entry forms to Stuart Ashley at Woodpigeon Cottage, Bottesford Road, Allington, Grantham, NG31 2DJ.

The closing date for all entries is Thursday, September 8, and entry will be confirmed by email.

You can enter on the day, however a call or email first to assist with catering would be appreciated.

The entry fees are:

£13 for the 12 mile run

£14 for the 17 mile run

£15 for the 27 mile run

All entry fees are £1 extra if entered online and £3 extra if entered on the day.

All proceeds from the run will go towards Counselling for Young People (CASY) and Besso Children's Home.

For more details contact Stuart Ashley on 07771 813514 or email stuartashley47@btinternet.com