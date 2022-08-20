Fans of a popular Grantham band and real ale aficionados will be able to combine their passions on Friday (August 26, 7.30pm).

Three-piece covers combo 23 Reasons have got themselves a gig at the annual Peterborough Beer Festival which takes place over five days next week, culminating in the Friday and Saturday sessions which are always the busiest.

As fans of the trio will know, 23 Reasons can boast a diverse, genre-spanning repertoire, whilst playing songs everyone knows and loves – but with an acoustic twist.

Formed in 2017, the band band comprises Scott and vocals and guitar, Simon on guitar, and percussionist Otto.

The Peterborough Beer Festival takes place by the river, not far from the railway station. Advance tickets are available online or pay at the door. Visit pborobeerfest.camra.org.uk

Having played regularly in the Grantham and Peterborough areas, 23 Reasons have built a strong reputation with their unique sound and style.