Popular dessert delivery business reopens in Grantham

A popular dessert delivery business has reopened in Grantham under new ownership.

Re-loaded Waffle, which deliver desserts and sweet treats to people’s door including freshly made waffles and cake, opened its doors on Friday.

The business will carry on trading from the same premises as on Welby Street.

Re-loaded Waffle has opened in Grantham. (18454710)

Loaded Waffle moved to Grantham last October and quickly proved very popular. However it closed its doors on Wednesday, April 17, citing ‘numerous reasons’.

Re-loaded announced its return on social media, posting: 'New Business, New Owners' and a photo of their new signage.

The news was welcomed by many in Grantham.

Lauren Coates posted on their Facebook page: "Good Luck!! Best dessert place in town making a comeback." Dan Charles added: "Pleased to see a decent dessert company back in town."

It is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 6pm-11pm and until 10.30pm on Sunday.

For more information, visit: www.re-loadedwaffle.co.uk or visit their Facebook page.