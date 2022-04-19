Wyndham Park Easter Egg Hunt sells out as Rotary Duck Race returns to Grantham
Published: 07:00, 19 April 2022
An Easter egg hunt in a park sold out, as a popular duck race returned to the town.
The Wyndham Park Easter Egg Hunt and Duck Race was held on Easter Sunday in sunny conditions.
Mayor of Grantham Dean Ward and chair of South Kesteven District Council Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin were in attendance, with the mayor helping to release the ducks ahead of the race.
Among the activities was an Easter Egg Trail, which sold out, as well as a chocolate tombola, name the animal, book and jigsaw sale.
Crowds enjoyed the duck race in glorious weather, with children relishing the Easter Egg Hunt trail.