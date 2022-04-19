Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Wyndham Park Easter Egg Hunt sells out as Rotary Duck Race returns to Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 19 April 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

An Easter egg hunt in a park sold out, as a popular duck race returned to the town.

The Wyndham Park Easter Egg Hunt and Duck Race was held on Easter Sunday in sunny conditions.

Mayor of Grantham Dean Ward and chair of South Kesteven District Council Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin were in attendance, with the mayor helping to release the ducks ahead of the race.

Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin and Mayor Dean Ward. (56130717)
Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin and Mayor Dean Ward. (56130717)

Among the activities was an Easter Egg Trail, which sold out, as well as a chocolate tombola, name the animal, book and jigsaw sale.

Crowds enjoyed the duck race in glorious weather, with children relishing the Easter Egg Hunt trail.

The race was organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham and Kesteven, (56130741)
The race was organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham and Kesteven, (56130741)
Julie Ashworth, Harry Rayson, John Knowles and Elizabeth Bowskill. (56130726)
Julie Ashworth, Harry Rayson, John Knowles and Elizabeth Bowskill. (56130726)
James and Evie Noon. (56130732)
James and Evie Noon. (56130732)
Sue Kinder. (56130735)
Sue Kinder. (56130735)
John Asher. (56130738)
John Asher. (56130738)
The ducks being sent into the water for the race. (56130711)
The ducks being sent into the water for the race. (56130711)
A crowd watches on as the ducks race. (56130708)
A crowd watches on as the ducks race. (56130708)
The day provided fun for all the family. (56130702)
The day provided fun for all the family. (56130702)
Elliott and Nicola Goddard. (56130720)
Elliott and Nicola Goddard. (56130720)
The Flatters-Jay Family. (56130723)
The Flatters-Jay Family. (56130723)
The duck race and Easter Egg Hunt attracted plenty of people. (56130714)
The duck race and Easter Egg Hunt attracted plenty of people. (56130714)
Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE