A special day of science-based online activities has been lined up to replace South Kesteven District Council’s hugely popular Gravity Fields Festival.

The Gravity Fields Online Day on Saturday, September 26, will include a selection of science-based treats, talks and challenges mixed in with messages from patrons and highlights from previous Gravity Fields Festivals. Various events will be premiered on YouTube and Facebook, as well as held on the Zoom video meeting app.

Like so many other festivals and large-scale events, the 2020 Gravity Fields Festival, due to take place from September 24 to 27 , had to be postponed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Gravity Fields goes online this September for one day. (42233338)

However, the teams at SKDC’s Arts Centres in Grantham and Stamford still wanted to celebrate the area’s connection to Sir Isaac Newton on what would have been the main festival day and have come up with a flavour of Gravity Fields-themed events.

The cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: “Gravity Fields is an enormous part of our district-wide festival programme and the postponement of this year’s event after many months of planning was hugely disappointing.

“The safety of participants and audiences is paramount, however, and with social-distancing measures still firmly in place, this online programme will offer a safe, entertaining and informative taste of the 2020 Gravity Fields programme, until we can revisit it more fully in 2022.”

Highlights include:

Jon Chase presenting his Rapper’s Guide to the Solar System for families

Another chance to see Newton in Lockdown

Pre-eminent mathematician, writer and presenter, Marcus Du Sautoy, giving a live online talk on AI and creativity.

The festival day will also present science, technology, engineering and maths activities in association with STEM East Midlands that audiences can download and enjoy at home.

Along with their online autumn programme, the Grantham Guildhall and Stamford Arts Centres are embracing online technology to continue to bring arts events and activities to residents of the district and across the region.

Tune into the Gravity Fields Festival YouTube channel on September 26 and look out for more information on Facebook

@gravityfields and Instagram @gravityfieldsfestival

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GravityFields

For details and the most up-to-date listings, go to www.gravityfields.co.uk