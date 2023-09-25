A cheque has been presented to local cancer charities after a popular festival raised £20,000.

In July of this year, visitors turned out in the wet weather to enjoy the musical talent on show in Knipfest.

The festival raised £20,000 and the money has been presented to the chosen charities including St Barnabas Hospice, which has a base in Grantham, Cancer Research and Dove Hospice.

Left to right: John Copley, Phil Noon, Dora Walls (Dove Hospice), Lynn Copley (St Barnabas), Greg Herbert and Johnnie Watchorn.

Phil Noon, member of the Knipfest committee, said: “This year over 1,000 people braved the rain at Kesteven Rugby Ground for a lively atmospheric family event.

“Thanks must go out to members of Kesteven Rugby Club who man the bar voluntarily, and help the event be the success it is.

“Next year Knipfest will be on July 13, 2024, at the same venue, and the line up is currently being chosen.

“We do like to nurture local talent, so if there are any aspiring musicians out there, please get in touch.”