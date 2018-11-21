A popular charity shop in Grantham re-opened last Tuesday with a bright new look.

SKDC Cabinet Member for communities, health and wellbeing Coun Jacky Smith cut a ribbon to mark the refurbishment at Age UK in Westgate.

Coun Smith said: “Age UK does an awful lot, locally and nationally, for elderly people,” she said. “The Grantham shop is well-established but it needed some modernisation. It is now brighter and more welcoming and I am sure it will do very well.”

The shop, which has around 15 volunteer staff, opened 20 years ago and is one of a number Age UK is refurbishing across the country.

Manager Kay Dawkins said: “The new-look shop is fresh, clean, and designed to make it a little easier for our customers to get around.”

Area manager Niall O’Brien said Age Concern is doing much across the region to help combat loneliness, which is a great problem for elderly people. The Grantham store is one of its best performers.