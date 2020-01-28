Home   News   Article

Popular Grantham restaurant to close after 12 years

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:48, 28 January 2020
 | Updated: 16:50, 28 January 2020

A popular family-run restaurant is closing this week after 12 years in business.

Barkers Restaurant on Vine Street, Grantham, will close its doors for good on Sunday, citing uncertainty over the high street as one of the main reasons for the closure.

Owners Daniel and Jodie Barker opened Barkers in 2007 offering traditional, home cooked food for their loyal customers.

Read more
BusinessGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE