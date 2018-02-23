Popular Grantham wigwam holiday business seeks your support

A popular centre for family holidays just outside Grantham is calling on people to support it and help it to win an award.

Barely six months old, Millside Wigwams says business is doing well and it has been shortlisted for the Family Tourism Award in the Lincolnshire Media Tourism Excellence Awards 2018.

Steve and Fiona Elnor opened the venture last August at a small working farm, bringing glamping to the Grantham area.

Six upmarket Wigwam cabins were erected at a site close to the River Witham, helped by European Union LEADER funding, which aims to help economic development in the countryside.

The cabins are well-insulated, making them suitable for year-round stays, with en-suite, fridge-freezer and cooking facilities.

In their submission for the award, the couple said that with children in mind, plastic cutlery and croockery is available, along with cots and high chairs. The centre also has a large games room with table football, air hockey and as assortment of toys, board games, Lego and books for all ages.

Families can also enjoy BBQs and there is also safe walking and playing, away from busy roads.

Most visitors and their pets have enjoyed short two to three day stays, with many returning.

Steve continued: “We’re a working farm and want families to be able to get closer to nature and agriculture.”

“At Easter the lambing sheds will be open and we encourage guests to come and see the lambs. There are beehives on site and the beekeeper taster session goes down well with all ages.

He added: “This business is run by a family with families in mind.”

n To vote in the tourism awards, go to the website and search for Family Tourism Award.