The National Trust says it has closed a popular entrance to its parkland at Belton House to 'reduce damage' and for the safety of visitors and staff.

Residents who visit the area through the Lion Gates off Belton Lane say they are upset that the gates have been closed. The area is popular with walkers and dog owners who have walked through the gates over many years.

The National Trust has said that the gates will remain closed for the 'foreseeable future', but it does plan to open them again in the future.

A spokesperson for the National Trust, which was gifted Belton House and the surrounding parkland in the 1970s, said: “Last year, we closed the Lion Gates and implemented a new booking system at Belton to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers, with the added benefit of reducing the damage caused by previous unlimited access to the Grade I Listed parkland. Since this change, visitors have reported a more positive experience with shorter queues and improved access to services.

The Lion Gates at Belton House, off Belton Lane, Grantham. Photo: Google (47291367)

She added: "We appreciate that closing the Lion Gates is a big change for local residents, who used this quieter route to enter Belton's parkland. That's why we're working in partnership with the Woodland Trust to provide over 2,000 acres of accessible woodland with guided routes, trails and a cycle path, which will be freely accessible to the people of Grantham, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

"We do plan to open the Lion Gates at Belton in the future. However, until we are able to manage visitor numbers through that entry point, the gates will remain closed.”