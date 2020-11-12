A pub which was closed by its owners earlier this year because of the pandemic has been put up for sale at £620,000.

Brothers John and Neil Cockroft closed The Castlegate in the town centre for good after 33 years as a popular music venue.

On primelocation.com, it says that the former public house comes with two self-contained flats.

The Castlegate pub in Grantham has closed for good. (40339818)

The website says: “The highly visible and imposing former public house offers deceptively spacious and versatile accommodation which would suit a host of licensed, commercial uses or residential development subject to obtaining the relevant local authority planning permission.”

It adds: “The ground floor of the property provides a former functioning lounge bar with pool table, ladies’ and gents’ toilets and ample storage. The first and second floors of the property have self-contained substantial flats that are currently lived in by our client.”

TheCockrofts said the past 33 years had “been a wild and wonderful ride.”

They said: “We have enjoyed each and every step that you have all shared with us. The time is now right to hang up our pint glasses and call time on the bar.”