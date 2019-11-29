Popular record store relocates to Grantham town centre

A popular independent record store has relocated to new premises in the centre of Grantham.

Gordon’s Records, which specialises in vinyl records, CDs, diecast models, DVDs, books and collectables, relocated to 22 Westgate earlier this month.

Gordon Staniland, of Allington, originally opened Gordon’s Records in The Old School, in Station Road, Grantham, seven years ago but outgrew the space and needed larger premises.

Gordon Stanilend. (22294493)

Since opening three weeks ago, Gordon has been pleased with the support.

He said: “It has been good so far. I have still got all my regulars but have had some new faces too as now I have foot traffic which I didn’t have before. Customers have a lot of variety here including some bargains in our £1 and £5 sections.”

The 76-year-old has enjoyed turning his passion into a business.

He added: “I’ve always loved records and used to sell them at car boots. Customers love records for their artwork and pictures. It’s also a piece of nostalgia.”

Gordon, who has also worked as a DJ since 1966 and owns a gardening business, added: “We have a mixture of customers of all ages.”

Gordons Records is open from Tuesday to Friday, 9.30am-4.30pm, Saturday, 9.30am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-3pm.

Read more Grantham