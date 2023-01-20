Jazz fans are invited to a special concert from secondary school bands.

The annual King’s School 'Jazz Nite' is the "highlight" of the music department’s year and it’s returning to St Wulfram’s Church on Friday, January 27 for the first time after Covid.

Before Covid the pupils worked with jazz musician Dennis Rollins.

St Wulfram's Church. (55127776)

After spending time at the school, he said: "Having worked in youth big band education for over 30 years, it’s always a pleasure to witness a group of young musicians who perform with such dedication and show a maturity way beyond their years.

"The King's School Big Band expertly directed by Matt Lond really do create musical fireworks!"

The pupils work very hard to put on a concert of a very high musical standard. It includes performances from the school’s big band, soul band, brass ensemble and many student led ensemble.

The performances during the night will range from big band classics and jazz standards such as ‘Birdland’ and ‘Sing Sing Sing’ to disco and funk songs like Earth Wind & Fire’s ‘September’ and Michael Jackson's 'Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough'.

The church will be transformed into an intimate jazz club for the evening. There will also be a bar and snacks will be available to purchase during the evening.

All profits will go towards the school’s music department to buy more music equipment for the students to use.

Doors open at 6:30pm and the music starts at 7pm.

Tickets cost £15 each and can be purchased in advance only from: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-kings-school

The team at St Wulfram’s said they are "pleased to be hosting Jazz Nite once again for the Kings School – it’s a great event to be part of".