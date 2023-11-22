A well known sports shooting ground has been placed on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1.5 million.

The owners of Orston Shooting Ground, Prescott Sporting Limited, have decided to sell the 53 acre site in Orston as they choose to explore business venture elsewhere.

Anyone looking to take on the business will be buying a site landscaped with extensive earth bunds separating the various shooting areas — including, clay pigeon shooting stands, an air rifle range and a simulated game arena and grouse butt.

Orston Shooting Ground. Provided by: Savills.

There is a modern, purpose built clubhouse which features a café, shop and office space as well.

The property has also recently gained planning permission to develop a 24 lane full bore rifle range with 300m, 200m and 100m ranges, to enhance the club’s offering.

Orston Shooting Ground offers rural views in the Vale of Belvoir on the border of Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, with good access to Newark, Grantham and Nottingham via the A1, M1 and A46.

The founders of Prescott Sporting Limited, Dan and Emily Martin, said: “We have recently acquired a new business venture closer to our family which means we are looking for new owners for Orston Shooting Ground.

“We have had seven fantastic years at Orston and will be very sad to leave behind the facility and ground we have grown, with many further opportunities on the horizon.

“With a tremendous team at the forefront of Orston, huge potential of its facility and a national reputation of producing quality events we are really looking forward to seeing who Orston’s next chapter will be with.”

Orston Shooting Ground. Credit: Google Maps, streetview.

Ian Simpson, director in the leisure and trade-related team at Savills, says: “Shooting grounds rarely come to the market – Orston Shooting Ground provides both large scale/multi discipline clay shooting facilities as well as existing and permitted rifle range accommodation.

“It also benefits from potential to develop additional leisure facilities, which will further enhance the reputation of Orston as one of the leading shooting grounds in the UK.

“At a guide price of £1.5 million it is competitively priced for a substantial property asset with an established and reputable business.”

In addition to the current use, the property may have potential for development of additional leisure uses.